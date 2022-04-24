Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.40). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,870. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

