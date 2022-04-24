Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to report sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year sales of $9.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.35 million, with estimates ranging from $214.49 million to $244.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

GWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE GWH opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the third quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

