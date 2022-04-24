Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 408,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

