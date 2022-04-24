Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.68. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,638,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,066,344. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

