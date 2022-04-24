Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. RadNet has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

