Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post $2.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $489.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.