Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post $1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE SU opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

