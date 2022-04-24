Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 326,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

