Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report $660.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.21 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in BrightView by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightView by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BrightView by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BrightView by 19.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

