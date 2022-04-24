Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. BRP Group reported sales of $152.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $878.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

