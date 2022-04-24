Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CTBI opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $735.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

