Zacks: Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will report sales of $581.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.61 million to $582.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $469.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.33 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.66 and a beta of 0.90.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

