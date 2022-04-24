Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

