Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.78 on Friday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.