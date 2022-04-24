Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,791,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gerdau by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gerdau by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 34.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 919,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

