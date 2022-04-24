Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.81. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.74. The company had a trading volume of 997,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,716. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

