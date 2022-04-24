Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.01 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

