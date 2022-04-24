Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $10.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

