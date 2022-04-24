Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.99 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $5.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $29.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.13 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

PXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PXS stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

