Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

SRTS opened at $7.30 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

