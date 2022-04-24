Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. AES posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

