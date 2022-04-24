Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Xeris Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on XERS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

XERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,209 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,573,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

