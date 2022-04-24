Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zalando stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Zalando has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

