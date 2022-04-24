ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Head to Head Review

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ZimVie alerts:

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.62 -$95.30 million N/A N/A BIOLASE $39.19 million 1.20 -$16.16 million ($0.11) -2.77

BIOLASE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -41.23% -62.78% -32.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZimVie and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 637.70%. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than ZimVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIOLASE beats ZimVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode soft-tissue laser systems for soft tissue, pain therapy, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.