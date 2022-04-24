Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

