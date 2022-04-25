$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

