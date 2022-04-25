-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

