$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $57.92. 812,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,296. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,630.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

