$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,245. The company has a market cap of $366.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.