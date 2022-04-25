$0.07 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Nokia Oyj reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NOK stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.