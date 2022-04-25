-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 1,040,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,500,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.41.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.