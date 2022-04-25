-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

VBIV stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

