$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Zynga stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,681,035. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 112.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

