$0.09 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. MAG Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MAG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 51,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 238.83 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

