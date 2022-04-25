-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 167,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.67 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $459.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

