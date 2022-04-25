$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $251.39. 295,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,189. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 32.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,014,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insulet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Insulet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 11,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

