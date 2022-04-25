-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,508. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

