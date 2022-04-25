-$0.27 EPS Expected for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

