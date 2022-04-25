$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,466. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.59%.

