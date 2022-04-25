$0.48 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

