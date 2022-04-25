$0.52 EPS Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UBS Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. UBS Group posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after buying an additional 4,107,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. 420,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

