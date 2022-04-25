$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

