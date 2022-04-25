$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,644. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

