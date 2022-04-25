$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 914,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

