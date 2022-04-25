$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $191.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

