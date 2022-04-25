$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

AEO stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

