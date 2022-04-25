$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.
AEO stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.