$1.23 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 599,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,985. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

