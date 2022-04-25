$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of TRI opened at $102.39 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

