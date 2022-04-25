$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.