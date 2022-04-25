$122.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post sales of $122.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $537.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

